Tellor Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00032265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $97,853.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 824,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,119 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

