Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.17% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 23.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,316.8% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDF opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

