Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,149 shares during the period. Templeton Global Income Fund makes up approximately 1.8% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.30% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 333,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIM opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

