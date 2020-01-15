Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE:TNC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. 17,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tennant news, SVP Richard H. Zay sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $565,535.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $997,644.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,050,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,940. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tennant by 237.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tennant by 264.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

