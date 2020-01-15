TenX (PAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $468,937.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). TenX has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $468,937.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,624,789 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Neraex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinrail, OKEx, COSS, IDEX, Liqui, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, BitBay and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

