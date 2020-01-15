Teradyne (TER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,591,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

