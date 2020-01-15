Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post $44.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.70 million and the lowest is $44.03 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $39.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $170.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.04 million to $171.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $187.03 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $197.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,996,000 after purchasing an additional 605,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 336,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 282,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,529,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,237,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

