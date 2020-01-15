Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Terreno Realty worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,996,000 after acquiring an additional 605,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.2% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,529,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,237,000 after acquiring an additional 234,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 20.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 336,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE TRNO opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.