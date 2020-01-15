Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

TBNK stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $299.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Director David S. Murakami sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $29,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,333.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $194,336. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

