Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.97.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $19.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $518.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,159,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,348,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $525.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.