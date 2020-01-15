Tesla (TSLA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

1/14/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $290.00 to $455.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Tesla was given a new $600.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $385.00 to $612.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $423.00 to $553.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

1/9/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $340.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $396.00 to $556.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Tesla was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $370.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

12/6/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $191.00 to $222.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $372.00 to $423.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $346.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/22/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $8.71 on Wednesday, hitting $529.21. 11,429,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,348,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of -92.52, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $525.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Tesla by 67.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $136,994,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

