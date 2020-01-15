Tether Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.63 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TDAX, IDAX and Exmo. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and $45.96 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.03373789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00193475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,791,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,024,246 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, TOPBTC, B2BX, IDAX, Liqui, Cobinhood, EXX, Huobi, Upbit, OKEx, CoinBene, Gate.io, IDCM, CoinEx, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Iquant, UEX, Bitfinex, ABCC, Kraken, FCoin, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, DigiFinex, LBank, BitForex, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Kryptono, CoinTiger, MBAex, TDAX, Binance, C2CX, Coinut, BitMart, Exmo, BigONE, Bibox, Bit-Z, Instant Bitex, DragonEX, BtcTurk, Sistemkoin and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.