Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.82.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of TCBI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,325. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 623.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 72,584 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 381.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

