Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCBI opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

