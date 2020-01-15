Texas Instruments (TXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2019 guidance at $0.91-1.09 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.91-1.09 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TXN opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

