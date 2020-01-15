Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.47.

Several research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Wedbush set a $52.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 279,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

