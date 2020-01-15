Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $59.07 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Tezos has a market cap of $935.04 million and $59.07 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00015289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003437 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

