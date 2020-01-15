TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.86. The company had a trading volume of 36,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.05. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$36.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01.

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$563,310.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,238,451.71.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

