Thar Token (THAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $120,228.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Thar Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Thar Token has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thar Token has a total market cap of $120,228.00 and approximately $2,884.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00039428 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004875 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000600 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

