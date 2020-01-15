The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ CG opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,452,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,905 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

