The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The company has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

