The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,499,000 after purchasing an additional 386,299 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 251,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 17,734,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,489,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

