The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,526 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $102,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.