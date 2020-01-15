The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. 966,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

