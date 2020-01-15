The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. 5,974,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

