The Force Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $889,251.00 (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $889,251.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008262 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,485,653 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

