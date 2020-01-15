The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,729,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,627,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,261,000 after acquiring an additional 683,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,119,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,683,000 after acquiring an additional 386,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The GEO Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 250,627 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 158,521 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,190. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

