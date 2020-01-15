The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 275,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $24,139,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,495.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the second quarter worth about $10,735,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The Providence Service by 79.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Providence Service by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at about $828,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.98. 68,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,644. The company has a market cap of $825.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. The Providence Service has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.39 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

