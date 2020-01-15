The Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Radar Relay and IDEX. Over the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Livecoin, HitBTC, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Bithumb and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

