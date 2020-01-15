THETA Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.73 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, THETA has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $86.73 million and $3.91 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00001153 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi, Fatbtc, WazirX, Binance, OKEx and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.