Thingschain (TIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $18,137.00 and $6,044.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.61 or 0.99838291 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043813 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

