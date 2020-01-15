Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.22.

Several research firms have commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $79.31. 41,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. Thor Industries has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Thor Industries by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Thor Industries by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

