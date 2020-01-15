Tiaa Fsb Boosts Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 674.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $66.18 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.