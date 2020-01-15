Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,101 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

