Tiaa Fsb Buys 13,698 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 81.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 168,646 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

