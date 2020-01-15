Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,381 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NYSE KMB opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

