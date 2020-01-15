Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,682 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.