Tiaa Fsb Buys 3,017 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.