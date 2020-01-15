Tiaa Fsb Buys 3,412 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $309,675 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

