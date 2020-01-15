Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,723 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,737,000 after buying an additional 385,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after buying an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,334,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,907,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,327,000 after buying an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after buying an additional 1,094,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.94. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

