Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in BP were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of BP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 455,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after buying an additional 49,909 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.