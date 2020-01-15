Tiaa Fsb Has $2.13 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,742 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.90.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.