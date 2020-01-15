Tiaa Fsb Has $2.79 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $79.93 and a 1 year high of $94.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

