Tiaa Fsb Has $3.64 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.13. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

