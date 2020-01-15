Tiaa Fsb Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

