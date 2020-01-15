Tiaa Fsb Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 343,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.41 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.72.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

