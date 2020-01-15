Tiaa Fsb Has $5.69 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

