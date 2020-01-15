Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,457 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,471,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

