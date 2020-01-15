Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $199.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $155.09 and a 1 year high of $200.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1915 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

