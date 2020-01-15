Tiaa Fsb Purchases 3,577 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $77.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.